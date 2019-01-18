reads of the day 011819

January 18, 2019
NFL
Robert Kraft and the Patriots: From Fan to Owner, From Losers to Dynasty, in 25 Years
NBA
The Importance of Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks
NBA
NBA Trade Deadline Preview: Players Who Could Be on the Move
College Football
Will a Blue-Chip QB Finish Where He Started? The Chances Are Worse Than a Coin Flip
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Rams Running Back C.J. Anderson Is The Postseason Breath of Fresh Air We All Need
Soccer
Projecting the USWNT's 23 for the 2019 Women's World Cup Roster
NBA
Eric Musselman Is Thriving in College Hoops. Will the NBA Ever Call Again?
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Predictions—and Whether the Winner Should Face Floyd Mayweather
College Basketball
Three Keys That Will Determine This Weekend's Duke-Virginia Showdown
MLB
What Do the Twins Need to Do to Compete for the AL Central in 2019?

