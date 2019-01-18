reads of the day 011819

College Football
Will a Blue-Chip QB Finish Where He Started? The Chances Are Worse Than a Coin Flip
Traina Thoughts: Rams Running Back C.J. Anderson Is The Postseason Breath of Fresh Air We All Need
Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Predictions—and Whether the Winner Should Face Floyd Mayweather
Robert Kraft and the Patriots: From Fan to Owner, From Losers to Dynasty, in 25 Years
Monday will mark a quarter-century since Robert Kraft bought the Patriots, turning around a franchise’s fortunes and changing NFL history.
The Importance of Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks
While Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leader of the Bucks and arguably the frontrunner for MVP, Eric Bledsoe has set the pace for Milwaukee this year.
NBA Trade Deadline Preview: Players Who Could Be on the Move
Anthony Davis rumblings aside, the approach to the NBA trade deadline has been relatively quiet. With less than three weeks before the big day, SI looks at the league's most likely trade candidates.
Will a Blue-Chip QB Finish Where He Started? The Chances Are Worse Than a Coin Flip
At the top of each recruiting class, quarterback transfers are now more likely than not, and it's unclear where or when the trend will level off.
Traina Thoughts: Rams Running Back C.J. Anderson Is The Postseason Breath of Fresh Air We All Need
Rams running back C.J. Anderson addresses weight with humor
Projecting the USWNT's 23 for the 2019 Women's World Cup Roster
The U.S. women's national team has 10 matches to go before defending its Women's World Cup title, and in that time Jill Ellis will whittle her player pool down to 23. Here's who's in frame for a ticket to France.