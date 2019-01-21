reads of the day 012119

January 21, 2019
NFL
It’s a Rams-Patriots Super Bowl, and an Officiating Nightmare
NFL
Early Super Bowl Preview: Belichick’s Old-School Plan for a New Rams Juggernaut
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Tony Romo Put On One of the Greatest Shows You'll Ever See During Patriots-Chiefs
NFL
The End Is Not Coming Anytime Soon for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots
NFL
Saints Left in a State of Disbelief After Missed Pass Interference Ends Their Magical Season
NFL
Chiefs Came So Close Yet So Far Against the Patriots in the AFC Title Game
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie Irving Ignites Celtics' Resurgence After Tumultuous Stretch
College Basketball
Power Rankings: The Unbeatens Are Done, Clearing the Way for a New No. 1
College Basketball
Bracket Watch: A Weekend of Drama Brings Change to the Top Line
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao Easily Dispatches Adrien Broner, but Is a Bigger Fight on the Horizon?

More Sports

