reads of the day 012119

Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Tony Romo Put On One of the Greatest Shows You'll Ever See During Patriots-Chiefs
You May Like
NFLIt’s a Rams-Patriots Super Bowl, and an Officiating Nightmare
After dramatic overtime wins, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are headed to their ninth (!) Super Bowl together, to face off against young Jared Goff and Sean McVay. But the talk today is all about an obvious, game-deciding blown call, and what the NFL must do to address an officiating crisis.
6:04
NFLEarly Super Bowl Preview: Belichick’s Old-School Plan for a New Rams Juggernaut
The first time they faced the Rams in the Super Bowl, Belichick’s underdog Patriots used an aggressive tactic to shut down Marshall Faulk. Why calling on a similar game plan could be the formula for slowing Sean McVay’s high-powered offense.
Extra MustardTraina Thoughts: Tony Romo Put On One of the Greatest Shows You'll Ever See During Patriots-Chiefs
CBS's Tony Romo went back to predicting plays during Patriots-Chiefs and put on a clinic.
1:01
NFLThe End Is Not Coming Anytime Soon for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots
Another AFC conference championship, another signature Patriots’ victory in which Brady and this dynasty make the remarkable seem routine.
1:04
NFLSaints Left in a State of Disbelief After Missed Pass Interference Ends Their Magical Season
The players in the New Orleans locker room were nearly at a loss for words following their stunning loss to the Rams in the NFC championship game.
1:01
NFLChiefs Came So Close Yet So Far Against the Patriots in the AFC Title Game
The Patriots spoiled the Chiefs’ opportunity—the closest the team has come in years—to bring the Hunt Trophy back to Kansas City.