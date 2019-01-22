reads of the day 012219

NFL
Les Snead’s Decisions—Good and Bad—Have Paid Off, and Now the Rams Are Heading to the Super Bowl
Two years ago the Rams were a four-win team that hadn’t sniffed the playoffs in 12 seasons. But in a new city and with a new coach, they turned to ... the same-old GM? Here’s how Les Snead learned from his mistakes and finally got the right guys.
