reads of the day 012219

January 22, 2019
NFL
The Patriots Are Underdogs in Their Own Minds, and That’s What Matters
NFL
Les Snead’s Decisions—Good and Bad—Have Paid Off, and Now the Rams Are Heading to the Super Bowl
NFL
NFL Must Upgrade Technology in Wake of Blown Pass Interference Call
NFL
Belichick’s Not Going Anywhere, What the Patriots and Rams Have in Common, More NFL News
NFL
Don't Expect Legal Remedies in Aftermath of Rams' Win Over Saints
College Football
How Success and Failure for 2019's Most Important Coordinator Hires Will Be Judged
Tennis
Nadal's TED Talk, Collins' Cinderella Run Highlight Day Nine of the Australian Open
NBA
Sixers Hitting Peak Form While Rockets' Dependence on James Harden Reaches Critical Point
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao Q&A: 'I Don't Feel 40 in the Ring'
NBA
The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings' Rebuilds Are Ahead of Schedule

