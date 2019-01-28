reads of the day 012819

January 28, 2019
NFL
Welcome to the Super Bowl, Where Patriots-Rams Is the NFL in Microcosm
NBA
Is Anthony Davis Trying to Force His Way to the Lakers?
Tech & Media
Inside the Private Meeting That Ultimately Landed Tony Romo a Top Analyst Job at CBS
NFL
NFL Admits No-Call In NFC Championship Game, Wants Lawsuit Tossed
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Steve Carell Reveals Secrets From the Basketball Episode of 'The Office'
College Basketball
Power Rankings: Who's Getting Stronger After a Month of Conference Play?
College Basketball
Bracket Watch: Michigan, Kentucky Push for the Top Line
Soccer
Transfer Rumors: Latest News Entering Final Week of January Window
wrestling
Five Biggest Takeaways From 2019 WWE Royal Rumble

NFL
Welcome to the Super Bowl, Where Patriots-Rams Is the NFL in Microcosm
The character and style of the two contenders in Atlanta, in the opinion of one NFL playoff coach who faced them both this year, embodies the state of play in the NFL in 2018—and Matt Nagy details how New England and L.A. will match up on Sunday. Plus, how the Rams’ run is pumping up the L.A. market, the big issues for the runner-up Saints and Chiefs, major movers during Senior Bowl week, and the latest on coaching moves—and that non-call.   
by Albert Breer

