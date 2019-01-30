reads of the day 013019

January 30, 2019
NBA
2019 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Zion Williamson Remains on Top, Ja Morant Continues to Skyrocket
NBA
Could LeBron James Become the First NBA Player Fined for Tampering?
NFL
As Usual, Roger Goodell Only Has Himself to Blame for Latest NFL Controversy Blowing Up
NFL
For His Teammates, Josh Gordon Is Out of Sight, Out of Mind—Per the Patriot Way
College Football
Why Is Everyone Hiring Mike Leach Disciples Instead of Actual Mike Leach?
NFL
The Weight of the Red Flag on Super Bowl Sunday
MLB
Are the Developing Padres Serious Players for Manny Machado or Bryce Harper?
NFL
Super Bowl Preview: For the Rams to Win, They’ve Got to Stifle the Run—and That Inside Pass
MLB
Peter Magowan Changed the San Francisco Giants Forever. A Childhood Fan Shares His Thanks.

