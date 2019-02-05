reads of the day 020519

You May Like
NFLHow the Patriots Built Football's Greatest Dynasty
After yet another Super Bowl title for the Patriots, their sixth since 2002, it's easy to forget how New England's run of success began. These are the origin stories of football’s marquee dynasty—from Robert Kraft’s humble beginning to the rise of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to the surprising stars of Super Bowl LIII.
MLBTruth and Consequences
Nick Francona was fired by Gabe Kapler and the Dodgers four years ago. He hasn’t forgotten it; and won’t let baseball forget it either.
1:04
College FootballRecruiting’s Biggest Bait-and-Switch: The Uncommittable Scholarship Offer
The average Power 5 program hands out roughly 200 more scholarship offers than it can follow through on, and the numbers game has real-life consequences.
1:54
NBAInside the Celtics’ Pursuit of Anthony Davis
The Celtics have refused to dangle Jayson Tatum, but they believe Anthony Davis will end up in Boston this summer if the Pelicans don't make a deal before the deadline.
2:23
NBAAnthony Davis or Not, the LeBron Bargain has Never Been Clearer
If LeBron James and Rich Paul can't guide Anthony Davis to the Lakers by the NBA trade deadline, what's the plan? The Crossover on James' behind-the-scenes influence on the rumor mill.
1:54
NFLTom Brady and the Patriots Have Redefined What It Means to Be a Dynasty
The Patriots have won a third of all Super Bowls played since the 2001 season, leaving no doubt that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.