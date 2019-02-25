reads of the day 022519

February 25, 2019
NFL
After Solicitation Charges, Where Does Robert Kraft Go From Here?
NFL
If Video Evidence Surfaces, It May Be Best for Robert Kraft to Fade to Black
College Football
Re-Ranking the Top 10 Recruiting Classes of the 2015 Cycle
College Basketball
Tired of Busted Brackets? Make Yours Unbustable With SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge
College Basketball
Power Rankings: Dominoes Continue to Fall as Stretch-Run Drama Intensifies
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: The Nuggets Face a Prime Opportunity to Prove Themselves
Soccer
Top 24 Storylines, Questions, Names to Watch Entering MLS's 24th Season
MLB
From 'Bourtobello Crushroom' to 'The Bourtician,' Justin Bour Can't Shake His Many Nicknames
College Basketball
Bracket Watch: Kentucky Moves to the Top Line as Multiple Challengers Loom
NBA
Assessing Duke's Other NBA Draft Prospects After Zion Williamson's Injury

