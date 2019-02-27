Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Feb. 27

February 27, 2019
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: High School Announcer Resigns After Ripping Student for Dunking
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Dear Weirdo Sports Fans, Please Don't Star in Videos Where You Whine About a Player Leaving Your Team
College Basketball
Former Maryland Players Sue 'Fortnite' Over 'Running Man Challenge' Dance
NBA
Almost the Whole Blazers Team Got Trapped in an Elevator for 30 Minutes
NBA
Ja Rule Cursed the Timberwolves and Kings but Doesn't Know Who Karl-Anthony Towns Plays for
NFL
Season Ticket Holder Sues Bengals After Slipping, Tearing Rotator Cuff Due to Vomit Cleanup
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: The No Fun League and Its Coaches Are At It Again
Gambling
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to Join Sports Betting Hall of Fame
NFL
Signed Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells for Record $400,100 at Auction

