Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — March 21

March 21, 2019
College Basketball
One Fun Fact About Each of March Madness’s 68 Teams
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: The Russian Slapping Championships Are Absolutely Brutal
College Basketball
President Obama Reveals 2019 Bracket, Picks Duke, UConn to Win Men's and Women's Tournaments
MLB
Watch: White Sox Staffer Tries and Fails to Maintain Poker Face After Son’s Homer
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Cam Newton Has Challenged Himself Not To Climax For a Month
MLB
Yusei Kikuchi Crying Over Ichiro Suzuki's Retirement Will Give You All the Feels
NHL
'Anchorman' Ron Burgundy's Legend Continues, Will Call Kings-Sharks Game
MLB
Pawtucket Red Sox to Celebrate Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's Engagement in April Game
College Football
Watch: Emmanuel Acho Shows 'REAL Day in the Life' of Student-Athletes in Spoof of NCAA Video
College Basketball
Abilene Christian's Joe Golding to Coach vs. Kentucky With Ripped Pants
NBA
Kent Bazemore Needed the Notes App to Explain How James Harden Made Him Spin on Defense

