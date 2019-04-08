Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 8

April 08, 2019
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: John Cena Stole the Show at WrestleMania 35
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Another Baseball Field Destroyed by an Attempt to Dry It With Fire
wrestling
Ten Biggest Takeaways From a Historic WrestleMania 35
wrestling
Dave Bautista Retires From Wrestling After Loss to Triple H
wrestling
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP Title at Star-Laden Madison Square Garden Show
NFL
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Antonio Brown Trade Words Over Twitter
wrestling
Watch: John Cena Brings Back 'The Doctor Of Thuganomics' at WrestleMania 35
College Basketball
Watch: Auburn Fans Prematurely Celebrate Final Four Win at Toomer's Corner on Campus
College Basketball
Watch: Charles Barkley Handling Auburn's Final Four Loss to Virginia Better Than Expected

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message