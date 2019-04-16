Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 16

April 16, 2019
Extra Mustard
Reunions and Romance Highlight Return Episode of ‘Game of Thrones’
NFL
Russell Wilson Flexed as Hard as Possible By Announcing Record-Setting Deal in Bed With Ciara
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Kevin Harlan’s Fast Food Calls Were the Best Part of Nets-Sixers
MLB
Watch: Family Names Dog 'Yeli' After Christian Yelich Home Run
Golf
Empire State Building Lit Up Green to Celebrate Tiger Woods' Masters Win
Soccer
Hardcore Soccer Fan Refuses to Leave Game After Breaking His Ankle Celebrating
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Mike Francesa, Michael Kay Get Nasty Over Radio Ratings
More Sports
Worst Ways Pro Athletes Have Learned About Trades

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message