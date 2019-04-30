Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 30

April 30, 2019
Extra Mustard
Did Most-Anticipated Episode Of 'Game of Thrones' Live Up To the Hype? Chris Long Reviews.
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: The Infield at Talladega Is What a NASCAR Apocalypse Would Look Like
Extra Mustard
Game of Thrones Fans Celebrated Sunday’s Episode Like the Starks Won the Super Bowl
Tennis
2017 U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens Gets Engaged to USMNT Star Jozy Altidore
NBA
LeBron James Is A Master Postseason Tweeter
NBA
Joel Embiid Kept It Very Real When Discussing His Bodily Functions
NBA
Don't Call Him 'James': Jimmy Butler Retorts Nickname After Game 2 Win vs. Raptors
MLB
Heart Transplant Recipient, Donor's Family Meet at Cardinals-Reds Game

