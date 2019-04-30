reads of the day 043019

April 30, 2019
NFL
He Was ‘Prospect X,’ the Draft’s Deepest Sleeper
NBA
That's the Jimmy Butler the Sixers Need
NFL
For the Cardinals, It’s All About Capitalizing on Kyler Murray While He’s Still Affordable
MLB
Tim Anderson Is Going to Play the Game His Way
NBA
Eight Important Questions Before the 2019 NBA Draft
NBA
The Dominican Dream: Felipe Lopez’s Rise Was More Than a Basketball Story
MLB
The Yankees Can Thank Luke Voit for Their Surprising Surge
MLB
MLB Could Use More of the Twitter Beef We Saw Between Alex Bregman and Trevor Bauer
NFL
Who Will Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?
Horse Racing
2019 Kentucky Derby Odds: Omaha Beach Is Morning Line Favorite

      Modal message