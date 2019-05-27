reads of the day 052719

May 27, 2019
NFL
The Jets Right Now, According to Adam Gase
NHL
Roundtable: Expert Picks and Predictions for the Stanley Cup Final
MLB
Cody Bellinger Is Making Batting Average Cool Again
NFL
Bart Starr: The Self-Made QB Who Led Lombardi’s Packers
Soccer
USWNT Crush Mexico in Final Send-Off Game but Questions Still Linger Around Jill Ellis's Squad
Tennis
Five Thoughts on Day One of Roland Garros
NBA
'I'm Forever Grateful': John Collins Reflects on the Sacrifices of His Military Mom
MLB
Don't Look Now, but the Streaking A's Are Back in Contention
MLB
Table Setter: Will Matt Carpenter Start Hitting After Moving Out of Leadoff Spot?
Tech & Media
Roberto Duran Documentary Dives Deep into the Relationships and Reach of the Panamanian Fighter

