reads of the day 060319

June 03, 2019
NFL
Jared Goff Isn’t Hiding From That Super Bowl Stumble
Soccer
Soccer. War. Nothing More.
NBA
The KD-Less Warriors Rise to the Moment That Once Seemed Beyond Them
College Football
The Case for Allowing Schools to Make Scholarship Offers Public
MLB
Ranking the Best Fits for Craig Kimbrel
College Basketball
Detroit Mercy Star Antoine Davis Out to Prove There's Not Just One Way to the NBA
NBA
Warriors Putting Their 'Strength In Numbers' Mantra to the Test
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Even Barack Obama Has Had Enough of Drake
MLB
Why the Red Sox' Rotation Will Decide Their Season
NFL
Eli Manning Shouldn't Get a Pass For Ducking the Chargers in the 2004 Draft

