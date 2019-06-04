Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — June 4

June 04, 2019
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: James Holzhauer's Spoiled 'Jeopardy!' Loss Gets Same Ratings as NBA Finals
NFL
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Attends Pittsburgh Prom With Fan
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Stanford Star Learns He’s Been Drafted While on Deck
Extra Mustard
‘Bash Brothers’ Netflix Project Was a True Labor of Love for the Lonely Island
More Sports
'Family Guy' Takes Aim at College Admissions Scandal with Emmys Ad
MLB
If Luke Voit Wants to be in the 2019 Home Run Derby, Give Him a Spot
NBA
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Dishes Love Advice to The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown

