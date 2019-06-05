Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — June 5

June 05, 2019
Alex Rodriguez Said in 1998 That His Dream Date Was With Jennifer Lopez
Traina Thoughts: Despite Backlash, Losing followers, Darren Rovell Says He'd Tweet 'Jeopardy!' Spoiler Again
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Infielder Hernan Perez Had a Blast Pitching Mop-Up Duty
JR Smith and Al Harrington Lobbied to Legalize Marijuana in New York
Kawhi-isms: Ranking Kawhi Leonard's Best Phrases and Mantras From San Diego State
Nike Releases Kevin Durant Shirt Teasing San Francisco as Superstar's Next Stop
UCLA's Kinsley Washington Hits Walk-Off to Win Women's College World Series

