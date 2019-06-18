reads of the day 061819

June 18, 2019
NBA
Canada's Other Success Story: R.J. Barrett is Ready to Take Center Stage
NBA
2019 NBA Draft Big Board 8.0: Final Top 100 Prospect Rankings
NFL
Fate of the Union: What the NFLPA Can Learn From the Fight of '77
College Football
Which First-Year Coach Faces the Toughest Job in Year One?
MLB
New Kid in H-Town: Pitchers Should Fear the Astros' Latest Rookie Thumper
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: You Can Study WWE, The Rock and LeBron James at Harvard
wrestling
Nyla Rose Quietly Makes History as AEW’s First Transgender Wrestler
NHL
Looking at the Best Players by Position for the 2019 NHL Draft
Tech & Media
Seeking Young Fans, Overtime Just Changed Basketball—Literally
MLB
Edwin Encarnación Makes the Yankees Even Scarier and the Rays More Motivated

