Extra Mustard News Letter — June 19

June 19, 2019
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Ballpark Proposal Involves Touching Strangers’ Butts
NFL
Brett Favre Teases Comeback on Instagram Before Deleting Post
eats
New Orleans Popeyes Debuts 82-Inch, Zion Williamson Inspired 'Wingspan Box'
NBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. Learns the Hard Way You Must Be 21 to Check-In to Some Hotels
MLB
Fred McGriff Is Either Benjamin Button or Hancock or Both
NBA
The Best of ‘Bang!’: Mike Breen’s 10 Best ‘Bangs’ of the Decade
Extra Mustard
Bills Offer 'Halftime Wedding Experience of a Lifetime' vs. Patriots
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: You Can Study WWE, The Rock and LeBron James at Harvard
NBA
Klay Thompson's Favorite Moment With the Warriors Is Too Good to Be True

