reads of the day 062819

June 28, 2019
NBA
Who Should the Lakers Target as Their Third Star?
MLB
Jon Peters and the Pain of Being 'SUPERKID'
Tennis
2019 Wimbledon Preview Roundtable: SI Experts Make Predictions
NFL
NFL Teams Facing a Closing Window of Opportunity
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Vince McMahon Knew He Had to Shake Up WWE and He Did
College Football
September Stumbling Blocks for 2019's College Football Playoff Hopefuls
MLB
Matchmaker: Three Deals That Should Happen Before the Trade Deadline
NFL
Which NFL Throwback Uniforms Should Make a Comeback?
Tennis
She's a Transgender Pioneer, But Renée Richards Prefers to Stay Out of the Spotlight
MLB
Rivalry Relocated: Everything to Know About Yankees-Red Sox in London

