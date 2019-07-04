reads of the day 070419

July 04, 2019
NBA
Zion Williamson's Debut and the Best NBA Summer League Storylines to Watch
Soccer
After Handling Jamaica, Weather Delay, USMNT Gets Gold Cup Final vs. Mexico
NBA
Every Game in the West Will Mean More in the Post-Warriors Era
College Football
Clemson's 2020 Recruiting Class Means the Dynasty-Building Will Continue
NFL
Fantasy Football 2019: 16 Rookies Who Could Make an Impact
MLB
Ranking the 10 Best Home Runs of 2019 So Far
Soccer
Lampard is a Chelsea Legend, Putting Club's Manager Churn to the Test
MLB
Max Scherzer and Hyun-jin Ryu Have Cy Young Voters on a Collision Course
Tennis
Coco Gauff and the Legality of the Teenage Professional Athlete
NBA
How Will Kyrie Irving Fit On the Nets? | Crossover Podcast

