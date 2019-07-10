reads of the day 071019

July 10, 2019
NBA
The NBA Needs to Address its Free Agency Problem—and Adam Silver Knows It
College Football
Top 100 College Football Players of 2019: Nos. 50–26
NFL
Why the 2020 NFL Draft Class of Wide Receivers Is Worthy of Your Attention
NFL
After Kingsbury: What to Look for in the Next Wave of NFL Coaching Hires
MLB
Even Baseball's Best Players Are Hopelessly Overmatched in CBA Negotiations
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe in Epic USWNT Rally Speech: 'We Have to Love More, Hate Less'
NBA
Coach's Challenges Are Coming: Is the NBA Ready?
Tennis
Mailbag: In Appreciation of the Serena/Murray Doubles Team at Wimbledon
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Jay Onrait Unleashes on Chris Broussard and Hot Take Shows
Soccer
Concacaf Tweaks Format, Keeps Hex for World Cup Qualifying Ahead of 2022 Cycle

