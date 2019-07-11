reads of the day 071119

July 11, 2019
NBA
Breaking Bad: The False Step and Downfall of Penn Legend Jerome Allen
NFL
The NFL Awaits the Arrival of Trevor Lawrence
College Football
Top 100 College Football Players of 2019: Nos. 25–11
Soccer
Here's How to Get Sports Illustrated's USWNT World Cup Issues, Covers
MLB
The Best Possible Deal for Every National League Team Before the Trade Deadline
Soccer
Spotlight Shines Bright on NWSL After USA's Women's World Cup Triumph
College Basketball
The Severe Penalties NC State Could Face for Recruiting Allegations Involving Dennis Smith Jr.
Tennis
Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal: Keys to the Match, Predictions for Wimbledon Semi
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Twitter Had So Many Thoughts About Odell Beckham's ESPYs Outfit
Soccer
USWNT's Inspirational Impact Clear at Women's World Cup Victory Parade

