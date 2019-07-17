Extra Mustard Newsletter — July 17

July 17, 2019
NFL
Baker Mayfield Met His Wife by Annoying Her on Instagram
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Indians Fan Makes Absolutely Perfect Foul Ball Catch
College Football
Clemson Pulls Perfect Trick Play With John 'Trevor Lawrence' Simpson at ACC Media Days
MLB
Six-Year-Old Baseball Coach Erupts After Getting Ejected During Game
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Latest Retaliation For MLB's Unwritten Rules is Truly Disgusting
Extra Mustard
Athletes Can't Believe What They Look Like With FaceApp Old Age Filter
College Football
Jeremy Pruitt Spends SEC Media Day Talking for 21 Minutes Straight to Delay Questioning
NBA
LeBron James Celebrates Taco Tuesday With New Lakers Teammate Anthony Davis
NBA
Big Baller Brand Sinks to New Low With Clearance Sale at Volleyball Tournament
NHL
Report: Philadelphia Bar Seeks Cut From 'Play Gloria' Merchandise Profits
MLB
Jimmy Fallon Got MLB Players to Slip Bizarre Phrases Into Interviews
NBA
Kendall Jenner Is Not Here for Your Memes About Her NBA Exes

More Sports

