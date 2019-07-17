reads of the day 071719

July 17, 2019
MLB
What Made Roy Fly
NFL
Predicting Every Team’s Record for the 2019 NFL Season
NBA
How Will the Raptors Pivot Following Kawhi Leonard’s Departure?
Golf
Much Like His Home Country, Rory McIlroy Has Found Peace
NFL
Could Roger Goodell Change Mind in Disciplining Ezekiel Elliott After Pressed Charges?
NFL
Two Years Removed From 0-16, These Browns Have No Major Weaknesses
NBA
Meet Jeron Smith, the Man in Charge of Building Stephen Curry’s Media Empire
Golf
Five Reasons Why the Open Is Golf's Most Charming Tournament
NFL
Aaron Donald and the NFL’s Top 10 Defensive Linemen | The MMQB NFL Podcast
NBA
Sean Marks Q&A: How the Nets' Calculated Risks Landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

