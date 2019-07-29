Extra Mustard Newsletter — July 29

July 29, 2019
NFL
A ‘Madden 20’ Glitch Makes Lamar Jackson More Unstoppable Than Michael Vick
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN Milking That A-Rod-J-Lo Relationship for All It's Worth
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: This Is Why Everyone Hates ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’
MLB
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Off Epic Birthday Surprise for Alex Rodriguez
NFL
JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Good on Ticket Promise for Tattooed Steelers Fan
More Sports
16-Year-Old Kyle Giersdorf Wins Fortnite World Cup, Takes Home $3 Million
NBA
LeBron James Can't Handle an Insane Bronny Championship Dunk
NBA
James Harden and Russell Westbrook Fight Over Last Shot in Hilarious NBA 2K Edit
NFL
Scuffle at Browns Training Camp Leads to Team Running Sprints As Punishment

More More Sports

      Modal message