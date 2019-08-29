Extra Mustard Newsletter — Aug. 29

August 29, 2019
Soccer
Eric Cantona Leaves Soccer World Baffled With Bonkers Award Acceptance Speech
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Tonight Concludes The Single-Biggest Yearly Scam In All of Sports
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Rhys Hoskins Got the Strangest RBI You’ll Ever See
NFL
Packers Quarterbacks Dressed as 'Happy Gilmore' Characters for Annual Luncheon
NBA
Jazz Release Purple Mountain Throwback Jerseys to Honor 1990s Finals Teams
NFL
JJ Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds Has Built More Than 1,100 Homes
wrestling
Report: Enzo Amore and Big Cass Talking With WWE About Possible Return

More Sports

