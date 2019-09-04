Extra Mustard Newsletter — Sept. 4

September 04, 2019
NFL
Jamie Gillan Was Drinking in a Bar When He Found Out He Made the Browns
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Louisville Dancer Opens Up About Ian Book Accident
Cycling
Helicopter Camera Following Cycling Race Uncovers Rooftop Marijuana Farm
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Michelle Beadle-ESPN Relationship Seems to Be Ending With Many Bizarre Twists
wrestling
Tallahassee Police Recover Chris Jericho’s AEW Championship Belt
NFL
Jacoby Brissett Avoided Agent for Colts Contract: 'Don’t Want Someone Bulls---ing'
College Football
Clemson's Dabo Swinney Says Fortnite and iTunes Are at the Heart of Football's Evolution
MLB
Nationals Pitcher Aaron Barrett Recalled in Emotional Moment

