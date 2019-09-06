Extra Mustard Newsletter — Sept. 6

September 06, 2019
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: 30-Year-Old Rookie Strikes Out His Brother in MLB Debut
wrestling
WWE’s Becky Lynch Stars in Two ‘This Is SportsCenter’ Commercials
College Football
Minot State WR Turns Fumbled Punt Return Into Insane 104-Yard Touchdown
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Mike Francesa Doesn't Understand Why Anyone Would Check Out the ESPN 'Body Issue'
wrestling
AEW Championship Belt Was Posted on Craigslist After Being Found on Highway
NFL
Stephen A. Smith Shows Up at Cowboys Pro Shop to Talk Smack to Fans
NFL
No Collinsworth Slide, But the NFL’s Opener Did Give Us Throwback Costumes
NFL
Packers Defensive Back Tramon Williams: 'We Wanted to Make Mitch Play Quarterback'

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message