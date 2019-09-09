Extra Mustard Newsletter — Sept. 9

Monday’s Hot Clicks: Bill Belichick Had a Classic Response to Antonio Brown Questions
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Rocks Very, Very Expensive Watch in Browns Debut
College Football
Clemson's Band Celebrates Win Over Texas A&M by Playing SpongeBob's 'Sweet Victory'
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Antonio Brown Used Social Media Consultants to Help Him Leave the Raiders
College Football
Akron's 'Turnover Pencil' is the Best Celebration Prop You'll See This Season
NFL
Report: Tom Brady is So Happy About Antonio Brown Signing He Invited Him to Move In
NFL
Titans Tight End Delanie Walker on Browns: 'They Were Who We Thought They Were'
Tennis
Rafael Nadal Becomes Emotional During Tribute Video After U.S. Open Victory
NFL
Jason Witten Scores First Touchdown With Cowboys Since Coming Out of Retirement
College Football
Kent State Ends Field Hockey Match in Second Overtime to Start Football Game
College Football
LSU Plants Flag at Texas Memorial Stadium After Win Over Longhorns
College Football
Best Signs From ESPN's Week 1 'College GameDay' Broadcast From LSU-Texas

