Extra Mustard Newsletter — Sept. 12

September 12, 2019
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Dwight Howard Bought a Purple Car Because He Admires Thanos
College Football
Ohio State's Attempt to Trademark 'THE' Was Refused, Thankfully
NFL
Browns Appear to Ban Wrong Person for Throwing Beer at Titans
MLB
Pete Alonso Orders Custom Cleats for Mets Teammates to Honor Victims of 9/11
NBA
LeBron James Denied 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark Request by US Patent Office
NBA
Authorities Seize 28 Counterfeit NBA Championship Rings at LA Airport

More More Sports

