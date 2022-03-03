Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Maylshev Killed While Defending Country Against Russia

Yevhen Maylshev, a 19-year-old former biathlete from Ukraine, was killed in action Tuesday while serving as a member of the country's military in its fight against Russian forces. 

The International Biathlon Union issued a statement announcing Maylshev's passing on Wednesday. Maylshev represented the Ukraine national team and Kharkiv junior team before retiring in 2020.

The Ukrainian Biathlon Federation also released a statement, via Spanish sports newspaper Marca, in response to the tragic news, saying in part, "We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Eternal memory."

Maylshev's passing drew a strong response from the Athletes of Ukraine and Global Athlete; the organizations released a joint statement Wednesday condemning the International Paralympic Committee for allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games under a neutral flag.

SI Recommends

"How many more more lives need to be lost before sport implements meaningful sanctions?,” the statement read in part. “Lives are being lost, families are being torn apart, and tears flow for the Ukrainian nation. The IPC and sport cannot stop the violence, but they could have sent a message that Russian and Belarusian’s action warrant the toughest sanctions and complete isolation.”

Ukrainian athletes from various leagues around the world have shown support for their country in a multitude of ways, with some announcing their intention to join the Russia-Ukraine War.

Star boxers and childhood friends Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko took up arms as part of territorial defense battalions while former heavyweight champion and current Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko vowed to defend Ukraine alongside brother and former boxer, Wladimir, who joined the country's reserve army earlier this year. 

For more SI Coverage on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, click here

YOU MAY LIKE

Shane Olivea with the Chargers.
NFL

Former Ohio State, Chargers OL Shane Olivea Dies at 40

His cause of death has not been made public at this time.

By Joseph Salvador
charlotte
Soccer

Charlotte FC to Break MLS Attendance Record in Home Debut

The new MLS franchise will face the LA Galaxy on Saturday at the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium.

By Andrew Gastelum
NFL Field and Logo
NFL

NFL, NFLPA Announce Immediate Suspension of COVID-19 Protocols

The league sent out a memo announcing it will no longer require teams to follow its COVID-19 protocols.

By Daniel Chavkin
Drivers take the start during the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 26, 2021.
Racing

F1 Has No Plans of Holding Russian GP in Foreseeable Future

The sport confirmed on Thursday that it terminated its contract with the promotor of the Russian Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Sky guards Allie Quigley (14) and Courtney Vandersloot (22).
Play
WNBA

Report: Two Sky Players Leaving Russia, Returning to U.S.

On Sunday it was reported that several WNBA players were considering leaving Russia.

By Joseph Salvador
Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum
NBA

Where Do Surging Celtics, Grizzlies Rank Among Title Contenders?

Plus, would you rather build a team around Ja Morant or Jayson Tatum?

By SI Staff
Targeting in college football
College Football

Targeting Not Going Away, and Neither Is the Debate And Criticism Around the Rule

Data has shown targeting penalties have reduced the number of concussions in college football, but the in-game cost of the calls are still at the heart of the debate.

By Ross Dellenger
trey_mcbride_110621
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Top Tight End Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

Which of these players could be the next Kyle Pitts?

By Matt De Lima