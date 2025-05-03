Kentucky Derby Payouts: Full Prize Purse for Winners & Participants
The 2025 Kentucky Derby, the 151st run for the roses at Churchill Downs, is slated for May 3, 2025. In addition to the stunning and traditional hats that have added to the annals of the race, the Kentucky Derby also has a (quite literally) rich history, both in terms of its all-time winners and the prize payouts awarded to the victor.
And in '24 that rich history hit the record books. The 150th Kentucky Derby made history with its record-breaking $5 million purse, which well surpassed the traditional $3 million purse from years past. What will the winning horse earn at the 151st Kentucky Derby? And how many participants in the 20-horse field will win a slice of the pie?
Kentucky Derby Purse
The 150th Kentucky Derby's elevated and record purse was guaranteed, which means that this year's race will feature the same sizable payouts for the winner and top five finishers. Here's the full list of payouts.
2025 Kentucky Derby Payout Breakdown
Place
Prize
1st
$3.1 million
2nd
$1 million
3rd
$500,000
4th
$250,000
5th
$150,000
How much money do jockeys earn for a Kentucky Derby win?
The jockey typically earns a 10% cut of the winning purse. In '24, jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. reeled in $310,000 for his victorious ride on Mystik Dan.
What about the horse's owner and trainer?
Typically, the horse's owner takes the largest cut of the prize (sometimes around 80%), leaving roughly 10%, or the same amount for the winning jockey, for the trainer.
How has the Kentucky Derby purse evolved over the years?
In 1996, the Derby's purse hit the million mark, as the purse was $1 million for the first time. Nearly 10 years later, the purse doubled to $2 million. In '19, the purse rose to $3 million, then a record $5 million this past year. To put this in perspective, the winning horse, I'll Have Another, earned $1,459,600 in '12. This past year, the winning horse, Mystik Dan, earned $3,100,000, or over twice as much.
How does the Kentucky Derby payout compare to the Preakness, Belmont?
In '24, the Preakness and Belmont Stakes each offered $2 million purses, less than half the total of the Kentucky Derby purse. The winning horse at both races earned $1.2 million.