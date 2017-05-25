There is only one player the Lakers will not part with this summer: Brandon Ingram.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said Thursday morning on 710 ESPN Radio in Los Angeles that Ingram is the only player he won’t move this off-season.

Johnson’s declaration means other rising young players like Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and, most interestingly, D’Angelo Russell are on the table.

Ingram, the second pick in last year’s draft, played 79 games as a rookie this year, including 40 starts. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.8 minutes per game.

Los Angeles holds the second pick again this year. If the Lakers take UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, a ball-dominant guard similar to Russell, they could be compelled move the guy they took at No. 2 two years ago.

The Lakers have also been rumored to be interested in trading for Pacers star Paul George. Johnson’s refusal to part with Ingram could throw a wrench in those plans, since Indiana would presumably want Ingram in such a deal to replace George at small forward.