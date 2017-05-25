NBA

Brandon Ingram is the Lakers’ only untouchable player this off-season

0:42 | NBA
Magic Johnson: Only Brandon Ingram is untouchable
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

There is only one player the Lakers will not part with this summer: Brandon Ingram. 

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said Thursday morning on 710 ESPN Radio in Los Angeles that Ingram is the only player he won’t move this off-season. 

Johnson’s declaration means other rising young players like Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and, most interestingly, D’Angelo Russell are on the table. 

Ingram, the second pick in last year’s draft, played 79 games as a rookie this year, including 40 starts. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.8 minutes per game. 

Lonzo Ball won’t work out for Celtics before draft

Los Angeles holds the second pick again this year. If the Lakers take UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, a ball-dominant guard similar to Russell, they could be compelled move the guy they took at No. 2 two years ago. 

The Lakers have also been rumored to be interested in trading for Pacers star Paul George. Johnson’s refusal to part with Ingram could throw a wrench in those plans, since Indiana would presumably want Ingram in such a deal to replace George at small forward. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters