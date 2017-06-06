Markelle Fultz, widely projected as the No. 1 pick in the draft, has told other teams he will only work out for the Celtics, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Boston holds the first pick in the draft, and Fultz visited with the Celtics this week.

Fultz’s decision is largely unsurprising given the long-standing trend of top prospects picking and choosing which teams to meet with privately. These types of decisions are made with regard to the feedback players receive from teams, and also often with an eye toward steering prospects’ eventual draft destinations.

In contrast, top prospect Lonzo Ball recently chose not to work out for the Celtics, but is expected to work out for the Lakers, who pick second, on Wednesday. He has reportedly considered working out for the Sixers, who pick third.

Fultz had said publicly he wants to the No. 1 pick. The Washington product ranks first on SI.com’s draft Big Board.