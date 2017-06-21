NBA

NBA trade rumors: Clippers exploring DeAndre Jordan trade

0:50 | NBA
Lakers, Pacers discussing Paul George trade ahead of draft

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are now involved in trade rumors, reportedly gauging interest on dealing DeAndre Jordan.
Scooby Axson
Wednesday June 21st, 2017

Tuesday was a whirlwind in the NBA offseason. With the draft approaching on Thursday, another day full of trades and rumors could be upon us.

Among the most recent notable deals are the Los Angeles Lakers dealing D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick of the 2017 NBA draft. The Atlanta Hawks packaged Dwight Howard to the New Orleans Hornets for Marco Belinelli, Miles Plumlee and the No. 41 pick in the 2017 draft.

Here's a look at the latest trade rumors and buzz around the NBA:

• The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly explored options for a DeAndre Jordan trade but the Los Angeles Times has shot down any rumor of talk regarding the All-Star Center. (ESPN.com)

• Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe will exercise his player option of $17 million for the 2017–18 season. (ESPN.com)

• Dwyane Wade has told the Bulls that he will be picking up his $24 million player option for next season. (David Aldridge, TNT)

• Jimmy Butler has reportedly informed the Cavaliers that he would like to remain with the Bulls than get traded to Cleveland. (Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago)

• The Sacramento Kings passed on swapping first-round draft picks with the Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

• The Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs have called regarding Kristaps Porzingis, with the Boston Celtics also inquiring about the Knicks forward. (New York Daily News/ZagsBlog.com)

• Sacramento Kings guard Langston Galloway will decline his $5.4 million player option. (Basketball Insiders)

