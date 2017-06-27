NBA

Kevin Durant congratulates Russell Westbrook on MVP award in YouTube comment

1:08 | NBA
Russell Westbrook wins 2017 NBA MVP
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Kevin Durant appeared to have congratulated Russell Westbrook in the comment section of a YouTube video on the Golden State Warriors star's official page.

"Huge congrats to Russell Westbrook on MVP, that boy went out there and was a created player on 2k all year, F----n balled out. Gotta respect it!"

The former teammates have reportedly mended their relationship after Westbrook had been upset with Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City for the Warriors as a free agent, even expressing his displeasure in the form of a passive-aggressive cupcake photo.

The two had some heated interactions when the Warriors and Thunder met this season but were amicable as All-Star Game teammates.

Most recently, Durant wore a hat that featured a cupcake with a championship ring on top and not a cherry.

Last year, Westbrook averaged a triple-double of 31.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds.

