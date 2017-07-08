NBA

Report: Jamal Crawford to sign with Minnesota Timberwolves after he clears waivers

Jamal Crawford has agreed to sign a two-year, $8.9 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after he clears waivers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reportsThe deal will also include a player option for the second year, according to Charania.

Crawford was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, in the deal that brought Danillo Gallinaro to Los Angeles. Crawford then had Atlanta buyout his contract and put him on waivers.

This will be Crawford's seventh team in his career, after spending five full seasons with the Clippers, the most he has ever played for one team. In his last season in Los Angeles he averaged 12.3 points on 41.3 percent shooting in just over 26 minutes of action. It was also the first season of his career that he played in 82 games. For his career, he is averaging 15.3 points on 41 percent shooting.

Crawford, 37, will be entering his 18th season in the league.

