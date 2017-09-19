Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

The agent for free-agent center Andrew Bogut says he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, reports The Vertical's Shams Charania.

The deal will be worth $2.3 million, which is the league veteran minimum.

Bogut, 32, last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, joining the team in February after receiving a buyout from the Philadelphia 76ers.

His stint with Cleveland was short-lived as Bogut broke his leg in the very first minute of playing time after signing with the team.

Bogut, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft with the Milwaukee Bucks, has averaged 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 11 seasons, with the Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and 76ers.