Kevin Durant's social media presence was a topic of discussion Monday after two tweets about his decision to leave the Thunder were deleted from his verified account.

The tweets referred to the Durant in the third person, causing many to wonder if the Finals MVP uses secret accounts to attack trolls and defend his honor. A private instagram account discovered through Reddit that was followed by a handful of NBA players and also defends Durant in comment sections added even more fire to the flame.

On Tuesday, Durant explained that he does have a extra accounts and apologized for his comments about his former team and former coach at Tech Crunch in San Francisco.

Kevin Durant calls his criticisms of Thunder, Billy Donovan "childish" and "idiotic" at Tech Crunch in SF pic.twitter.com/2Y0zwWyDKi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 19, 2017

"I have another instagram account, but that's just for my friends and family," Durant says in the video. "So I wouldn't say I was using it to clap back at anyone. I use Twitter to engage with fans. I think it's a great way to engage with basketball fans. I happened to take it a little too far. That's what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates about what I really love, to play basketball. I don't regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach's name and the former organization I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those types of words. I apologize for that. I don't think I'll stop engaging with fans. I really enjoy it and it's a good way to connect us all, but I'll scale back a little right now and just focus on playing basketball. I'll move on from that, it was tough to deal with yesterday. I was pretty mad at myself. Definitely want to move on and keep playing basketball."

Durant has been getting revenge on his former team since winning the championship with a cupcake hat and a pair of cupcake themed sneakers that fully embraced their attempt to call him soft, but even he admits that the comments in the tweets went too far.

Still, the idea of one of the NBA's biggest stars using secret accounts to defend himself on social media is still hysterical. On Monday, Joel Embiid made light of the entire situation as only he could.

Hopefully this marks the end of #BurnerTwitter.