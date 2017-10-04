Klay Thompson is two years away from becoming a free agent, but he is already thinking about what type of deal he would take when the time comes.

While the Warriors were in China, Thompson talked to reporters about the possibility of staying in Golden State, but at a discounted price.

“We’re talking like 24 months away,” Thompson said according to Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury. “But it’s something that definitely crossed my mind, especially when you see guys like Kevin (Durant) doing it.”

This offseason, Durant took less than the max deal, saving the Warriors almost $10 million, to make sure they could re-sign Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala.

Thompson explained that similar to Durant, his off-court endorsements and his chances at winning future championships could effect how he approaches free agency and deciding on what type of contract he would want from Golden State.

“100 percent, it’d be different if I was making scraps off the court,” Thompson said. “But I’ve been very blessed to be a part of winning team. When you’re part of a winning team, everybody gets to eat. So that’s why I’m indebted to the guys around me. Without them, I would not have the deals that I have.”

Thompson added that he doesn't want to just be seen as a basketball player when he retires, but "leave a legacy" by winning and leaving an impact on the community.

The three-time All-Star is already a two-time champion and is heading into his seventh season.