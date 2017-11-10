Watch: Pacers Victor Oladipo Perform A 360 Dunk

The Pacers' Victor Oladipo made looking like a tornado look easy with a 360 dunk against the Bulls on Friday night.

With the Pacers leading 60–42 in the third quarter, Oladipo stole the ball, broke free and used the open space to give us quite the offensive display.

Victor with the 360?! pic.twitter.com/5lzFKE0j3x — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) November 11, 2017

The Pacers won 105–87, and Oladipo had 25 points in the victory.

Oladipo was traded to the Pacers in exchange for Paul George this summer.

We'll be sure to stay out of his way to avoid getting caught in that storm.