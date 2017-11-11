Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has been diagnosed with a minor facial fracture and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raptors, the team announced on Saturday.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving suffered a minor facial fracture last night. He is currently listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 11, 2017

Irving is expected to return on Tuesday night and wear a mask for two weeks, reports The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Irving suffered the injury during the Celtics' 90-87 win over the Hornets on Friday night. He left the game after being inadvertently struck by an elbow from his teammate Aaron Baynes. He was evaluated for a concussion.

The Celtics have struggled with injuries on the young season. Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of the season-opener against the Cavaliers. Al Horford has missed the last two games to go through the league's concussion protocol, but he is expected to return on Sunday.

After starting the season 0-2, the Celtics have won 11 straight. For the season, Irving is averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds.