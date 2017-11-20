Nuggets coach Mike Malone will be suspended one game after walking on the court, halting play and making contact with an official, the league announced Monday.

In Sunday's game against the Lakers, Malone was tossed in the middle of the second quarter after Nikola Jokic was knocked to the ground on a putback attempt and no foul was called. Malone ran on the court and began arguing with officials and he and Jokic were ejected from the game.

Jokic's fine for being ejected was also rescinded.

The 9-7 Nuggets play the Kings in Sacramento Monday.