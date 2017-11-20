Nuggets Coach Mike Malone Suspended One Game for Making Contact With an Official

Mike Malone will miss the Nuggets game against the Kings Monday for his actions in Sunday's game against the Lakers.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 20, 2017

Nuggets coach Mike Malone will be suspended one game after walking on the court, halting play and making contact with an official, the league announced Monday.

In Sunday's game against the Lakers, Malone was tossed in the middle of the second quarter after Nikola Jokic was knocked to the ground on a putback attempt and no foul was called. Malone ran on the court and began arguing with officials and he and Jokic were ejected from the game.

Jokic's fine for being ejected was also rescinded.

The 9-7 Nuggets play the Kings in Sacramento Monday.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters