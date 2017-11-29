Kristaps Porzingis went to the locker room early in Wednesday's game between the Knicks and the Heat with an ankle injury. The team said x-rays came back negative and he is able to return to the game, but he has not returned to the bench yet.

While in the corner going after the ball, Porzingis had his foot stepped on by Miami's Justise Winslow and this caused Porzingis' ankle to roll. He was replaced by Michael Beasley after the Knicks called timeout.

The third-year players has been carrying the Knicks with 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the season.

Although the ankle is the main concern now, Porzingis has previously said he is dealing with an issue in his left elbow that could possibly require him to get a procedure done when the season is over.

Below is a video of Porzingis' injury.

Porzingis to locker room with ankle injury. Bye. pic.twitter.com/V4ALVzGfM8 — 🙏🏻PORZINGOD🙏🏻 (@World_Wide_Wob) November 30, 2017

The Knicks are 10-10 entering the night, which is good enough for ninth in the East.