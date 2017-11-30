Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day with an ankle injury he sustained Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN.com report.

Porzingis got hurt early in the first quarter of a game against the Heat when he was tracing down a loose ball in the corner. Miami's Justise Winslow was also going for the ball, and when he and Porzingis got to the ball, Winslow stepped on Porzingis' right foot, which led to Porzingis rolling his ankle. He was taken out of the game and did not return although he was cleared to return.

Coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters after the game there was no need to rush Porzingis back into the game although his x-rays came back negative. Wojnarowski and Begley also report an MRI on Porzingis' ankle came back negative Thursday.

The Knicks do not play again until Sunday when they host the Magic on the first leg of a back-to-back that has them in Indiana for a meeting with the Pacers Monday. New York then plays Memphis Dec. 6 and then has another back-to-back on Dec. 9 and 19 when the team plays the Bulls in Chicago and then hosts the Hawks in Madison Square Garden.

• Tim Hardaway Jr. Plays His Way Into Optimism

Porzingis, 22, has carried the Knicks to 11-10 in his third season. The No. 4 pick from the 2015 draft is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 46.7 percent overall and 39.8 percent from three.

The Knicks are currently tied with the Wizards for eighth in the East, but Washington holds the tiebreaker at the time.