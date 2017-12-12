The Washington Wizards say that John Wall could return to the lineup on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to David Aldridge of Turner Sports.

Wall has not played since Nov. 22 due to discomfort and inflammation in his left knee. The injury initially occurred when he made contact with another player in the Nov. 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He missed a game on Nov. 11 due to illness and migraines. He received IV fluids to deal with the sickness and he says that fluid built up in his knee.

Wall is averaging 20.3 points, 9.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Tim Frazier filled in for Wall in his absence and has started 10 games on the year.