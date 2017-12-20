Joel Embiid Injury Updates: Sixers Center Dealing With Back Tightness, Expected To Play On Christmas

The Sixers center is dealing with back tightness and may be out until Christmas.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 20, 2017

Joel Embiid could miss the 76ers' next two games as he deals with a sore back, but he should be back for Philadelphia's game against the Knicks on Christmas, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid has missed the Sixers' last two contests, a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday, after playing a career-high 49 minutes in a triple-overtime loss to the Thunder Friday.

This season Embiid has played in 23 of Philadelphia's 30 games. He is averaging 31.4 minutes per game although last season he did not play as many as 30 minutes in any game. Over his last three games Embiid has logged his three highest minutes totals of his career (36 minutes Dec. 7, 39 minutes Dec. 12 and 49 minutes Dec. 15). Embiid also missed two games between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12 because of back stiffness.

Embiid is averaging 24.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.5 assists on the season and he has played at least 30 minutes in 13 games.

Philadelphia is 14-16 and has lost seven of its last eight games, including the four played without Embiid. The Sixers have a home-and-home with the Raptors before the game in New York on Christmas.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters