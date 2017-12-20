Joel Embiid could miss the 76ers' next two games as he deals with a sore back, but he should be back for Philadelphia's game against the Knicks on Christmas, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid has missed the Sixers' last two contests, a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday, after playing a career-high 49 minutes in a triple-overtime loss to the Thunder Friday.

This season Embiid has played in 23 of Philadelphia's 30 games. He is averaging 31.4 minutes per game although last season he did not play as many as 30 minutes in any game. Over his last three games Embiid has logged his three highest minutes totals of his career (36 minutes Dec. 7, 39 minutes Dec. 12 and 49 minutes Dec. 15). Embiid also missed two games between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12 because of back stiffness.

Embiid is averaging 24.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.5 assists on the season and he has played at least 30 minutes in 13 games.

Philadelphia is 14-16 and has lost seven of its last eight games, including the four played without Embiid. The Sixers have a home-and-home with the Raptors before the game in New York on Christmas.