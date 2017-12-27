Blake Griffin Could Return Before End of December

Blake Griffin will possibly return to the Clippers by the end of December with coach Doc Rivers saying he could possibly play Friday.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 27, 2017

Blake Griffin could return from an MCL injury to the Clippers by the end of December with coach Doc Rivers saying he could possibly play Friday.

The Clippers assigned Griffin to their G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, reports ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

Griffin left in the middle of the fourth quarter in a Nov. 27 game against the Lakers after teammate Austin Rivers collided with him in the paint while going for a loose ball. Clippers coach Doc Rivers initially blamed Lakers' guard Lonzo Ball for causing the injury, although video shows it was Rivers that ran into Griffin's left knee.

Griffin, 28, is in his eighth season in the league, all with Los Angeles. He has missed at least 15 games in each of the last three seasons and suffered a season-ending injury in each of the last two postseasons.

This year, Griffin is averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the 14–19 Clippers.

