The Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Thursday game with a "return from injury management," the team announced.

Leonard missed the 27 games of the season with a quad injury, first returned in a Dec. 12 matchup against the Mavericks.

UPDATED INJURY REPORT:

Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) is out for tonight’s Spurs-Knicks game. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 29, 2017

The Spurs are 24–11, good for third in the Western Conference. LaMarcus Aldridge is leading the team with 22.1 points per game with 8.4 rebounds.

Leonard played 26 minutes in Tuesday's game against the Nets. He's played intermittently since returning .